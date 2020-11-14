After WhatsApp, Facebook to roll out new “vanish mode” feature

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Social media site is ready to roll out the feature of disappearing messages, after its introduction on WhatsApp. The new feature will disappear the messages once the receiver reads in their chat and closes the window, as per media reports.
Facebook announced the rollout of the new feature in a statement.
Facebook stated that the feature has been designed to help users "be in the moment, and share with close friends and family without worrying about your chats sticking around."
Facebook mentioned that the feature is best suited for memes, GIFs, stickers, or reactions that users don’t want in their chat history after the conversation is over.
For the new feature, users will have to swipe up on the phone in an existing chat thread to be on the vanish mode. If the user swipes up again, they will return to regular chat. The feature will be elaborated in the app so as to make people understand how it works.
The company noted that in order for the user to send vanishing messages, both the sender and the receiver will have to activate the feature.
The new feature will make its entry first in the United States (US) and to some European Union countries.
Meanwhile, sister companies, including WhatsApp and Instagram, have already started rolling out the feature.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...