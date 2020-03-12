Airtel acquires stake in digital fitness start-up Spectacom

Bharti Airtel has acquired a strategic stake in Spectacom Global Pvt Ltd, under the Airtel Start-up Accelerator Program, which focuses on supporting growth of early stage Indian start-ups.

Spectacom is the second company to join the Airtel Start-up Accelerator Program. The programme allows start-ups to leverage Airtel’s ecosystem, including its data, distribution, networks and payments, the company said in a statement.

This also includes access to online and offline distribution network of 300 million customers, deep market understanding and platform of global strategic partners. Further, start-ups also get access to advisory services from Airtel’s executive team.

Airtel will work closely with Spectacom to help increase awareness and adoption of its health and fitness platform. Spectacom will cater to country’s growing interest in fitness and health by creating training and nutrition videos along with live extreme sporting events.

Spectacom, conceptualised to produce digital content that allows people across languages, geographies and fitness levels to connect with each other and explore innovative health and fitness training programmes, is the brainchild of Adnan Adeeb and Zeba Zaidi, the creators of popular Devils Circuit military-style obstacle races.

Adnan Adeeb, co-founder, Spectacom said: “Through our collaboration with Airtel, we aim at not just reaching millions with bespoke offerings around health and fitness but also give the fitness enthusiasts from around the country, a platform to shine”.