Airtel acquires strategic stake in Voicezen

Bharti Airtel has acquired a 10 per cent strategic stake in conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI)-focused startup Voicezen in a cash deal. The acquisition has been made through its Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.

Gurgaon-based Voicezen has been working on developing advanced solutions that leverage machine learning, AI, speech to text and voice technologies to offer real time analytics to help brands serve customers better, the company said in a statement.

Voicezen is the third startup to become a part of the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program. By becoming a part of this programme, Voicezen will get the opportunity to deploy its technologies on a massive scale and work closely with Airtel on developing India-first platforms of the future.

“As a customer obsessed organisation, Airtel is continuously innovating to make their experience even better. AI is a big focus area for Airtel given the deep positive impact the technology can have in transforming customer experience. Voicezen has built some promising products that are very relevant for a market like India. We are delighted to welcome them to the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program and look forward to partnering them in scaling these innovative ‘Made in India, for India’ applications and implement them in the real world,” Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer at Bharti Airtel said.