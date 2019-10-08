Airtel Africa teams up with Mastercard

Airtel Africa on Tuesday announced a partnership with Mastercard, and said the move will provide its over 100 million mobile phone users across 14 African countries access to Mastercard’s global network.

“The Mastercard virtual (non-plastic) card allows Airtel Money customers, even those without a bank account, to make payments to local and global online merchants that accept Mastercard cards, while ensuring that the customer’s financial data is always secure and private,” said a company statement. With this, Airtel Money users, even those without a bank account, can make online payments globally with their Airtel Money Mastercard virtual card.

“There are over 1 million merchant locations across Africa that accept Mastercard QR payments,” the statement added.