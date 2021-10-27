Airtel CEO urges customers to be vigilant against cyber-fraudsters

With the rise in cyber fraudsters, Bharti Airtel’s Chief Executive Officer Gopal Vittal has warned its customers and urged them to be vigilant against cases of cyber fraud that are becoming “alarmingly frequent”.

He has highlighted the trend of rising cases of cyber frauds which has become frequent due to surge in online transactions in the post-Covid era.

In an email outreach to subscribers, Vittal has urged users to remain vigilant about the calls made to them by cyber-fraudsters posing as an Airtel executive on the pretext of updating his Know Your Customer (KYC) form and duping them.

He has also elaborated upon the common instances of fraud like fake UPI handles/ website and fake OTPs and listed down the precautions every customer should take to safeguard themselves from the fraudsters.

“The customers can get call or message from the fraudster claiming to be from a bank/ financial institution and asks for account details or an OTP to unblock/ renew the existing bank account. The details are then used to withdraw money from the customer’s bank account. I urge you therefore to pay heed and proceed with care and not to share any financial or personal information like customer ID, MPIN, and OTP over the phone,” Vittal wrote.

He said if a customer download one of these, he will be asked to enter all his bank details and his MPIN thereby granting the fraudster in question complete access to your bank details.

“Please avoid such suspicious websites and apps and avoid sharing any confidential information via email or through a click on any suspicious link in the email, even if the request seems to be from authorities like the Income Tax Department, Visa, or MasterCard,” he further said.

Vittal also suggested using ‘Airtel Safe Pay’ describing it as a “’very sound way” to avoid fraud. Airtel Safe Pay is one of the safest methods of paying online in the country and provides an additional layer of security for every transaction, he said.

“Before you make a payment, our network intelligence throws up a message asking you to confirm the transaction. And, the money only leaves your account once we have received your approval, thereby ensuring you are not vulnerable to fraudsters,” he wrote.

To be on Airtel Safe Pay, users need to open an Airtel Payments bank account.