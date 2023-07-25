Airtel Business, the B2B division of Bharti Airtel, becomes India’s first ICT service provider to connect more than 20 million devices through its IoT solutions.

Airtel’s IoT solutions cater to various industries, including automobile, energy, utilities, logistics, and manufacturing, providing secure private networks for data transmission. Recent partnerships with Secure Meters for deploying 1.3 million smart meters, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited for 200,000 smart meters, and Matter Motor Works for powering 300,000 bikes through cellular IoT help Airtel Business continue to drive digital growth with its innovative IoT offerings.

The company’s shares are down by 0.34 per cent to ₹885 at 12:19 p.m. on BSE.