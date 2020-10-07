Airtel, Ericsson renew partnership to deploy 5G solutions

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) and Ericsson have strengthened their partnership with a renewed multi-year contract to supply and deploy 5G-ready radio and transport solutions from Ericsson.

The 'Made in India' 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System products will enhance the network experience of Airtel customers, the company said on Wednesday.

By using Mini-Link 6000 products, Airtel will also increase the network’s backhaul capacities. The extended agreement is another milestone in the companies’ 25-year partnership and follows the announcement of a renewed pan-India managed services contract in July, it said.

"At Airtel, we are obsessed with delivering the best network experience to our customers, especially in these unprecedented times when digital connectivity is more important than ever," Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer, Airtel said.

Ericsson was the first telecom equipment provider to start manufacturing in India in 1994 and today the company manufactures 4G and 5G radios as well as microwave products at its Pune production facility. This facility is part of Ericsson’s global production footprint with a presence in six continents, allowing Ericsson to secure fast and agile deliveries to meet customer requirements.

“The products manufactured in India will continue to benefit Indian users by enhancing Airtel’s network capacity and enabling it to cater to the country’s fast-growing data traffic needs," Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson South East Asia, Oceania and India, said.

As per the June edition of Ericsson Mobility Report, India remains the region with the highest usage per smartphone per month. Total traffic is projected to triple, reaching 21 exabytes per month in 2025.

In the India, the average monthly mobile data usage per smartphone continues to show robust growth, boosted by the rapid adoption of 4G. LTE remains the dominant technology, accounting for 49 per cent of mobile subscriptions in 2019. LTE will continue to be dominant, representing 64 per cent of mobile subscriptions in 2025.