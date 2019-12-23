Airtel expands ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ footprint

Bharti Airtel has launched its Voice Over Wi-Fi service – ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ - in Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ will use WiFi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allow customers to make telco-grade calls. This dramatically improves customer experience, the company said in a statement.

‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ does not require any app and can be configured on smartphones, it added.

All iPhone models starting 6s and above, Xiaomi (Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and POCO F1), Samsung (J6, A10s, On6, S10, S10+, S10e and M20) and OnePlus (all OnePlus 7 and 6 series devices) among others support Wi-Fi calling, it added.