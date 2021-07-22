Airtel launches new tariff plans for corporate, retail customers

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
After launching ‘Airtel Black’, a bundled tariff plans recently, Bharti Airtel on Thursday launched new postpaid plans for corporate and retail customers starting at ₹299.
In the post pandemic world, abundance of high-speed data is increasingly becoming a key need for customers, as work from home and online education is the new normal. In this context, Airtel has further simplified its postpaid plans to offer industry leading data benefits backed by a 5G-ready network and superior digital-first customer care, the company said in a statement.
However, with this, the company has discontinued its 749 Family Postpaid Plan for new customers in the retail postpaid plans and will now offer ₹999 as the only Family Postpaid Plan with enhanced data benefits. Now, customers can add a connection to any Airtel Postpaid plan at ₹299 per Sim and get 30GB additional data (10GB earlier), unlimited calling and Thanks benefits, the company said.
“Over the past few years, Airtel has made massive investments in spectrum, infrastructure and latest technologies to build a 5G ready and secure network that can support the digital transformation journeys of our customers. Our new postpaid plans offer a holistic connectivity solution along with industry leading benefits to meet the productivity requirements of our customers in the post pandemic world,” Ajay Chitkara, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Business, said.
The plans also come with a range of exclusive benefits such as bundled content and business productivity tools, Airtel said. For instance, in the corporate plans, the customers will get apps such as Amazon Prime (1 year), Disney+ Hotstar VIP (1 year), VIP Service, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy for the plans starting ₹399.
In the retail postpaid plans, customers can get these offers starting with the ₹499 plan.
“A key feedback Airtel received from customers was the need for more data as the entire family’s use of digital platforms has increased manifold. As a response, Airtel has refreshed its Family Postpaid plans to help its customers navigate the new normal. With its simplified Postpaid proposition, customers can also easily bundle add on connections with enhanced data benefits to their existing plans,” Airtel added.
