Airtel leads in most wireless internet metrics

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
Bharti Airtel has emerged as the winner in video streaming, voice app experience and download speeds, and Reliance Jio Infocomm in 4G availability and coverage, according to a report by OpenSignal.
Upload speed is becoming increasingly important in mobile services, as social media, social sharing and video chat apps are being used more widely. Mobile users are moving away from content consumption to content creation, which gives operators with the fastest upload speeds a distinct advantage.
Vodafone continued to dominate in upload speed nationally with a score of 3.9 MBPS, while both Vodafone and Idea continue to have a fairly comfortable lead — nearly 24 per cent faster than Airtel, 42 per cent faster than RJio, and three times faster than BSNL, the mobile analytics firm said.
Users continue to enjoy the best video experience on Airtel’s network. The operator maintained its lead position and upgraded its rating from Fair to Good. Vodafone, too, joined Airtel in the Good rating category. The data was collected for a three-month period between December 1, 2019 and February 28, 2020.
“We recorded the highest increase on its network, as the operator boosted its score to close the gap on the market leader. This means that users on both these networks now experience faster video load times and fewer interruptions during playback while streaming videos on their smartphone using mobile data services,” it added.
RJio and Idea, as they came toe-to-toe, ended up in the Fair ratings category. A Fair rating is characterised by sluggish load times and frequent stalling, most notably on higher resolutions. Meanwhile, in the video experience observed by users on the 3G-only network, BSNL, remained in the Poor category, it said.
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) seemed like fashionable jargon, until it landed uninvited ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The Agriculture Ministry has allowed FPOs to list their stock from the farm gate on eNAM
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained 3 per cent last week as crude oil ...
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...