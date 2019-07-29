Airtel sets up large network across UP for e-governance

‘Merge MTNL with BSNL’
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Bharti Airtel on Monday said that it has designed and implemented a State-wide Area Network (SWAN) in Uttar Pradesh as part of the government’s e-governance initiative.
UPSWAN 2.0, which Airtel claimed is one of the largest of its kind in India, was launched by Dinesh Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh.
The network comprises 885 points of presence (PoPs) and can provide secure, high-speed connectivity for delivery of government services to citizens.
The infrastructure now digitally connects all State headquarters, district headquarters, block headquarters and tehsil headquarters in the State, Airtel said in a statement.
All State headquarters will be equipped with up to 10 GB per second connectivity and district, block and tehsil headquarters will have up to 10 MB per second. A network operations centre has also been set up in Lucknow to monitor the network performance.
“We are delighted to be able to contribute to the Digital India vision and partner with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in their digital transformation agenda. UPSWAN, which compares with the best-in-class networks, will be digital backbone for the State and help in building a truly connected Uttar Pradesh,” said Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business, part of Bharti Airtel.
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
The US monetary policy decision could set the trend
Govt assistance of $16 billion criticised as ‘band-aid’ to stem farmers’ losses
The weak price is despite the supply problems in the market leading to deficit
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...