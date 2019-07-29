Airtel sets up large network across UP for e-governance

Bharti Airtel on Monday said that it has designed and implemented a State-wide Area Network (SWAN) in Uttar Pradesh as part of the government’s e-governance initiative.

UPSWAN 2.0, which Airtel claimed is one of the largest of its kind in India, was launched by Dinesh Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh.

The network comprises 885 points of presence (PoPs) and can provide secure, high-speed connectivity for delivery of government services to citizens.

Network performance

The infrastructure now digitally connects all State headquarters, district headquarters, block headquarters and tehsil headquarters in the State, Airtel said in a statement.

All State headquarters will be equipped with up to 10 GB per second connectivity and district, block and tehsil headquarters will have up to 10 MB per second. A network operations centre has also been set up in Lucknow to monitor the network performance.

“We are delighted to be able to contribute to the Digital India vision and partner with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in their digital transformation agenda. UPSWAN, which compares with the best-in-class networks, will be digital backbone for the State and help in building a truly connected Uttar Pradesh,” said Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business, part of Bharti Airtel.