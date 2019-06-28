Airtel shuts down 3G network in Kolkata

Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the shutting down of its 3G network in Kolkata. Its mobile broadband services in city will now be available on the high speed 4G network.

It has also refarmed the 900 MHz band spectrum being used for 3G to further strengthen its 4G network, a release said.

The company is deploying L900 technology in the 900 MHz band to complement its 4G services in the 2300 Mhz and 1800 Mhz bands. With L900, Airtel smartphone customers are expected to get better 4G connectivity / availability inside buildings that include homes, offices and malls. It will also result in wider availability of Airtel 4G, the company further said.

According to Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, the move is in line with its strategy of focusing on serving quality customers with best-in-class service experience.

“Going forward, we plan to re-farm all of our 3G spectrum across India and deploy it for 4G in a phased manner. Also, it complements the smartphone ecosystem, which has now gravitated overwhelmingly towards 4G only devices,” he said.

Airtel will continue to provide 2G services in the city (primarily targeting feature phone users). The 3G customers who are yet to upgrade their handsets/SIMs will continue to get access to voice services, Airtel said.