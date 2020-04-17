Airtel, Voda-Idea extend free incoming to low-end customers till May 3

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Friday extended the validity of mobile pre-paid packs till May 3.
The companies had earlier announced special measures, including the extension of validity of mobile pre-paid packs, for low-income customers, till April 17.
"Keeping in mind their connectivity needs, Airtel is extending the validity of these accounts till May 3. All these customers will now be able to receive incoming calls on their Airtel mobile numbers even after the validity of their plan is exhausted," Airtel said in a statement.
Many of these customers have been able to recharge through several channels activated by Airtel including ATMs, post offices, grocery stores and chemist shops, in addition to digital channels. However, close to 30 million such customers have still not been able to recharge their pre-paid mobile accounts, it said.
This free of cost extension of incoming service validity will enable millions of feature phone users of both Vodafone and Idea to continue to receive incoming calls, even if the validity of their plan expires earlier.
Similarly, Vodafone Idea said that the incoming validity extension is being credited in the accounts of all eligible customers, as fast as possible, over the coming days.
“Our endeavour is to ensure that all our customers remain connected at all times without worrying about any disruption, especially in these troubled times. In order to ensure that consumers stay connected during this extended lockdown, we are extending the incoming service validity of 90 million consumers till May 3,” Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea, said.
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Conmen are employing a variety of ruses. Be prudent, stay safe
A credit-linked life policy is arranged on a group basis, with banks or other lending institutions as the ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...