Airtel’s Nxtra to set up 2 data centres in Maharashtra

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Tuesday said that its subsidiary Nxtra Data Limited (Nxtra) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation for setting up two new data centre campuses in the state.

The new facilities will come up at Mumbai and Pune respectively, Airtel said in a statement.

Recently, The Caryle Group, through its entities, had announced an investment of $235 million (around ₹1,750 crore) for a 25 per cent stake in Nxtra at a post-money valuation of $1.2 billion. Nxtra will use the proceeds from this transaction to continue scaling up its infrastructure and offerings across India, it said.

India is witnessing a considerable surge in demand for secure data centres driven by the digital transformation of businesses, consumer demand for digital services, and data localisation requirements, and that is why Airtel is also betting big on it.

The company already operates two large data centres in Maharashtra. Also, it has multiple edge data centres across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and Kolhapur.

Nxtra’s ten large data centres and more than 120 edge data centres provide customers with co-location services, cloud infrastructure, managed hosting, data backup, disaster recovery, and remote infrastructure management.

“We are on a mission to support the growth of India’s digital ecosystem with state-of-the-art and highly secure data centre infrastructure,” Rajesh Tapadia, Chief Executive Officer, Nxtra Data, said adding that footprint in Maharashtra is part of the company's nation-wide expansion plans to serve the evolving requirements of digital India.

And, to secure their businesses also, Airtel has recently launched 'Airtel Secure' -- a comprehensive suite of advanced cybersecurity solutions.

From endpoint protection, email protection to cloud DDOS protection and more, Airtel Secure has created a comprehensive portfolio through strategic partnerships with global leaders such as Cisco, Radware, VMWare, and Forcepoint.