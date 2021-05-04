Amazon Europe commits to additional support of over $2.5 million for India’s fight against Covid-19

Amazon’s business in Europe has committed over $2.5 million to support people in India impacted by the Covid-19 crisis, by purchasing and transporting medical supplies.

The company is using its global logistics network to purchase, airlift and deliver some of the critical medical equipment identified by the Government of India and local charities.

Amazon will deliver oxygen concentrators from Italy, ventilators from the UK, nebulisers and inhalation devices from Germany. The products will be provided to Amazon frontline workers and local charities to help those infected with Covid-19 across India, thereby supporting the capacity of hospitals, medical facilities and public institutions.

This support is in addition to 100 ventilators worth $3.8 million that have already been procured through Amazon's global resources in the US as part of the company's commitment to help India fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amazon India is working closely with the Indian Red Cross, under guidance from Niti Aayog and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, who are defining the distribution plan for these ventilators.