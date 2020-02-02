Amazon, Flipkart may seek clarification on proposal to levy 1% TDS

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
Amazon India and Flipkart are studying the Budget proposal to levy one per cent TDS, and may reach out to the Centre for clarifications.
“We are studying the details, and will reach out to the government for clarifications. We hope the tax regime is simple and uniform so that millions of small and medium businesses can go online, digitise their operations and continue to contribute to growing the economy,” an Amazon India spokesperson said in response to an e-mailed query.
Flipkart also said it was going through the proposal. “We are studying the details, particularly how it impacts the MSMEs and sellers on our marketplace platform. We will discuss further with our seller partners, and engage with government and other stakeholders in due course,” Flipkart said in its response.
The government on Saturday proposed a new levy of 1 per cent TDS (tax deducted at source) on e-commerce transactions, a move that could increase burden on sellers on such platforms.
“In order to widen and deepen the tax net by bringing participants of e-commerce (sellers) within tax net, it is proposed to insert a new section 194-O in the Act so as to provide for a new levy of TDS at the rate of one per cent,” according to Budget 2020-21 documents.
The amendments will take effect from April 1.
The documents said the e-commerce operator will have to deduct 1 per cent TDS on the gross amount of sales or service or both. This provision will not apply in cases where the seller’s gross amount of sales during the previous year through e-commerce operator is less than ₹5 lakh and the seller has furnished his PAN or Aadhaar number.
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
SBI (₹302.6)Last week, the stock of SBI declined and breached an important support at ₹310. The price broke ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...