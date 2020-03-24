Amazon, Flipkart to pay equalization levy in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro review: Elegant design meets affordable pricing and flawless performance
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
Foreign-owned e-commerce players including Amazon and Flipkart will have to pay equalisation levy from the next fiscal. The levy, which hitherto was applicable only to digital advertising players such as Google, has now been expanded by way of a sweeping amendment to cover all sorts of digital e-commerce transactions into India, as well as those transaction which use Indian data.
Rakesh Jariwala, Tax Partner – Technology, Media & Entertainment, and Telecom practice, EY said: "This could potentially cover all digital business earning more than ₹2 crore of revenue from India or using Indian data to tax them at two per cent. E-commerce operator will not have the recourse to favourable tax treaty provisions."
"Unlike the earlier levy (on advertising), now the foreign e-commerce operator will be required to make compliances in India which could also raise potential challenges,” he added.
"One can also expect legal challenges on extra-territoriality as the provisions seeks to cover non-resident to non-resident transactions which use India data where OECD is still developing consensus on taxable nexus and allocation of taxing rights," he said.
Indian Finance Bill 2020 was passed in the Parliament on March 23. In a surprising development, the scope of equalisation levy has been extended to cover “e-commerce supply or services” (including facilitation) w.e.f. April 1, 2020.
The applicable tax rate is two per cent (plus a surcharge) on amount of consideration received/ receivable by an e-commerce operator
The levy, first introduced in 2016-17, is often referred to as “Google tax” and was applied on the payments for digital advertisement services received by non-resident companies without a permanent establishment (PE) here, if these exceeded ₹1 lakh in a year.
The companies using these services are required to withhold the tax amount.
Unlike equalisation levy in case of advertisement and related services, compliance obligation in this case is on the e-commerce operator (non-resident) and is required to deposit equalisation levy so collected on a quarterly basis and also file an annual return.
The provisions related to income on which equalisation levy has been paid being exempt from income tax continue to apply to e-commerce supplies on which equalisation levy has been paid, unless ecommerce operator has a PE in India and services so supplied are effectively connected to such PE, Jariwala said.
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
These funds strike a good balance between equity and debt allocation, and have delivered good returns over ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...