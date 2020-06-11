Info-tech

Amazon may not let law enforcement use upcoming facial recognition for a year

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on June 11, 2020 Published on June 11, 2020

The logo of Amazon   -  REUTERS

Tech giant Amazon is set to announce a year ban on law enforcement authorities to use its controversial Rekognition facial recognition platform, Amazon said on Wednesday as per the Verge report.

The decision was taken after Joy Buolamwini, a researcher at the MIT Media Lab, and Timnit Gebru, a member at Microsoft Research maintained in his 2018 paper that the chances of biases and errors with such tech tools were higher against dark-skinned people. This is due to the fact that the data used to design the system had been collected from an overwhelming number of white men, according to the New York Times report.

Amazon’s announcement came two days after IBM announced that it would no longer research or develop and facial recognition system citing potential human rights and privacy abuses. According to their research, facial recognition tech, despite the advances provided by artificial intelligence, remained biased along lines of age, gender, race, and ethnicity, The Verge report added.

In a separate 2019 study, Buolamwini and co-author Deborah Raji examined Amazon’s Rekognition and found that the system is not immune to such discrimination. It mistook black women for men. The system worked with a near-zero error rate when analysing images of lighter-skinned people, the study found.

Amazon tried to undermine the findings, but Buolamwini posted a lengthy and detailed response to Medium, in which she said: “Amazon’s approach thus far has been one of denial, deflection, and delay. We cannot rely on Amazon to police itself or provide unregulated and unproven technology to the police or government agencies.” Her and Raji’s findings were later corroborated by a group of dozens of AI researchers who penned an open letter saying Rekognition was flawed and should not be in the hands of law enforcement.

The tech giant did not give a specific reason behind the moratorium. However, it said that it would continue providing the software to rights organisation dedicated to curbing child pornography and human trafficking.

This came on the backdrop of the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by former Minnesota police officers, and ongoing protests around the US and the globe against racism and systemic police brutality.

The Verge report said that It seems as if Amazon decided police cannot be trusted to use the technology responsibly, although the company has never disclosed just how many police departments do actually use the tech. As of last summer, it appeared like only two departments— one in Oregon and one in Florida — were actively using Rekognition, and Orlando has since stopped.

Published on June 11, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Amazon.in
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Google removes TikTok rival app Zynn from Play Store: Report