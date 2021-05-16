Amazon partners with sellers to supply oxygen concentrators to Indian users

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
Amazon India is working with sellers on its marketplace to help them bring in nearly 9,000 oxygen concentrators for customers in India to address the growing customer demand and shortage of critical medical equipment, the company has said.
“Amazon’s global procurement teams are helping interested sellers from India connect with leading global suppliers to enable them to procure oxygen concentrators for customers in need while simplifying supply chain complexities and facilitating the overall process,” Amazon said in a blog post.
The tech giant’s global supply chain network is helping urgently airlift these oxygen concentrators to India for the sellers. The first batch of 1,000 oxygen concentrators have already landed and are now available for consumers and business customers. The remaining concentrators are expected to come through in the second half of the month, it said.
Manish Tiwary, Vice President Amazon India, said, “We are working at multiple fronts, leveraging our global logistics network and resources to help in India’s fight against Covid-19.
In the last few weeks, we have seen up to a 70x increase in search volume for oxygen concentrators. As a result, we collaborate with our sellers to ramp up the inventory of critical medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators for our customers. Our focus is to enable easy and convenient access to genuine, high-quality products for our customers in their time of need.”
These sellers will offer oxygen concentrators on Amazon and other genuine and high-quality products such as oxymeters, thermometers, masks, gloves, sanitisers and disinfectants for customers across India.
Amazon had recently announced that it was importing and donating 100 ventilator units to help India with the current Covid-19 situation.
It is also planning to urgently bring in over 10,000 oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines to India along with multiple partners.
“The medical equipment will be donated to hospitals and public institutions to augment their capacity to help COVID-19 infected patients across multiple cities. Amazon is enabling cross border movement of urgent medical supplies and equipment both globally and within the country, helping organizations and NGOs to move these swiftly into India,” it said.
