Amazon to retire Prime Now app and website by end of this year

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Amazon will retire the standalone Prime Now app and website worldwide by the end of this year, the company has announced.
“Amazon's ultrafast shopping experience is moving exclusively onto the Amazon app and website so customers can shop all Amazon has to offer from one convenient location,” Stephenie Landry, vice president of grocery at Amazon said in a blog post.
The e-commerce giant will retire the Prime Now app and website worldwide by the end of this year.
“In India, Japan, and Singapore, we've already moved the Prime Now experience onto Amazon and retired the Prime Now app and website. In the US,we began making two-hour delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market available on Amazon in 2019,” Landry said.
“Globally, we'll move our third-party partners and local stores to the Amazon shopping experience before the Prime Now app and website are retired later this year,” the Amazon executive added.
The ultrafast delivery experience was launched back in 2014. It was meant for Prime members to access ultrafast delivery of everyday essentials, gifts, toys, groceries, and more from Amazon and local stores. The decision has been made in order to offer customers all options for deliveries from one “convenient” location.
“To make this experience even more seamless for customers, we are moving the experience from a separate Prime Now app onto the Amazon app and website so customers can shop all Amazon has to offer from one convenient location,” Landry said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...