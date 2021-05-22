Amazon to retire Prime Now app and website by end of this year

Amazon will retire the standalone Prime Now app and website worldwide by the end of this year, the company has announced.

“Amazon's ultrafast shopping experience is moving exclusively onto the Amazon app and website so customers can shop all Amazon has to offer from one convenient location,” Stephenie Landry, vice president of grocery at Amazon said in a blog post.

The e-commerce giant will retire the Prime Now app and website worldwide by the end of this year.

“In India, Japan, and Singapore, we've already moved the Prime Now experience onto Amazon and retired the Prime Now app and website. In the US,we began making two-hour delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market available on Amazon in 2019,” Landry said.

“Globally, we'll move our third-party partners and local stores to the Amazon shopping experience before the Prime Now app and website are retired later this year,” the Amazon executive added.

The ultrafast delivery experience was launched back in 2014. It was meant for Prime members to access ultrafast delivery of everyday essentials, gifts, toys, groceries, and more from Amazon and local stores. The decision has been made in order to offer customers all options for deliveries from one “convenient” location.

“To make this experience even more seamless for customers, we are moving the experience from a separate Prime Now app onto the Amazon app and website so customers can shop all Amazon has to offer from one convenient location,” Landry said.