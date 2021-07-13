Amazon Web Services launches AWS Public Sector Start-up Ramp

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday announced the launch of AWS Public Sector Start-up Ramp in India, a new program to help early stage public sector focused technology start-ups build solutions on AWS.

AWS Start-up Ramp is an acceleration program for start-ups that are building innovative solutions for public sector customers worldwide, including but not limited to customers in national and local government, space and defence, and healthcare. Early stage start-ups can apply to join the AWS Start-up Ramp in one of two tiers: pre-revenue start-ups can apply to the Innovator tier, and post-revenue start-ups (with up to ₹100 crores in revenue) can apply to the Member tier. Start-ups meeting all qualifying application criteria will be reviewed and evaluated for participation based on their potential contributions to public sector customers.

Start-up support

AWS Start-up Ramp is modeled after AWS EdStart, which works with edtech focused start-ups, and AWS GovTechStart, its US-based program that supports commercial technology companies serving State and local governments. Each program offers eligible companies support, including access to AWS promotional credit, technical training and support, a community of experts, and more.

“We are excited to launch the AWS Start-up Ramp in India, where there is incredible opportunity for start-ups to solve public sector challenges through their innovative solutions. This global initiative is a critical way for us to support start-ups who are using technology to change the world,” said Sandy Carter, V-ice President of public sector partners and programs at AWS.

During the development phase of the AWS Start-up Ramp program, AWS worked with several start-ups focused on the distinct needs of the government technology sector. Anil Nadig, Co-Founder of TraceX, a technology platform leveraging blockchain for a connected, clean, traceable, and transparent supply chain, said “Working with AWS greatly helped accelerate our product development. The solution architects from AWS helped us in technology selection, cost optimisation, and refinement of our application architecture for enabling our implementations at scale. As a matter of fact, AWS solution architects were at the forefront, helping us build resilience in our infrastructure and application architectures to prevent distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.”