Amazon Web Services launches AWS Public Sector Start-up Ramp

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday announced the launch of AWS Public Sector Start-up Ramp in India, a new program to help early stage public sector focused technology start-ups build solutions on AWS.
AWS Start-up Ramp is an acceleration program for start-ups that are building innovative solutions for public sector customers worldwide, including but not limited to customers in national and local government, space and defence, and healthcare. Early stage start-ups can apply to join the AWS Start-up Ramp in one of two tiers: pre-revenue start-ups can apply to the Innovator tier, and post-revenue start-ups (with up to ₹100 crores in revenue) can apply to the Member tier. Start-ups meeting all qualifying application criteria will be reviewed and evaluated for participation based on their potential contributions to public sector customers.
AWS Start-up Ramp is modeled after AWS EdStart, which works with edtech focused start-ups, and AWS GovTechStart, its US-based program that supports commercial technology companies serving State and local governments. Each program offers eligible companies support, including access to AWS promotional credit, technical training and support, a community of experts, and more.
“We are excited to launch the AWS Start-up Ramp in India, where there is incredible opportunity for start-ups to solve public sector challenges through their innovative solutions. This global initiative is a critical way for us to support start-ups who are using technology to change the world,” said Sandy Carter, V-ice President of public sector partners and programs at AWS.
During the development phase of the AWS Start-up Ramp program, AWS worked with several start-ups focused on the distinct needs of the government technology sector. Anil Nadig, Co-Founder of TraceX, a technology platform leveraging blockchain for a connected, clean, traceable, and transparent supply chain, said “Working with AWS greatly helped accelerate our product development. The solution architects from AWS helped us in technology selection, cost optimisation, and refinement of our application architecture for enabling our implementations at scale. As a matter of fact, AWS solution architects were at the forefront, helping us build resilience in our infrastructure and application architectures to prevent distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.”
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...