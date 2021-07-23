AmbitionBox picks UST for top employee choice awards

Digital transformation solutions company UST is among the ‘Best Places to Work in India 2021’ in the country’s first employee choice awards by AmbitionBox.com, a career advisory platform.

UST was ranked among the top 12 ‘best’ IT/ITES companies and top three among the ‘large’ IT/ITES ones in the country based on ratings and reviews shared by employees on the rolls during the year 2020.

The inaugural edition chose winners for awards in each of the top five categories (mega, large, mid-sized, small and tech start-ups) defined by the number of people employed as well as best employers in each. Companies with more than 10,000 to 50,000 employees were categorised under ‘large.’

Captures staff sentiments

Reviews on AmbitionBox capture employee sentiment across key workplace metrics including culture, career growth, compensation, work-life balance, development of skills, work satisfaction and job security, a spokesperson said here.

Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, and Country Head - India, UST, said it is an honour for UST to be recognised as one of the best places to work in India by AmbitionBox.

UST employs more than 26,000 around the globe with over 15,000 in India spread across offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Noida, Hosur, Coimbatore, and Ahmedabad in India.

'First employee choice awards'

It reaffirms UST’s commitment to our employees, adds value to global customers and acknowledges its progressive and dynamic human capital while benchmarking them against the best, Varghese added.

Mayur Mundada, Founder, AmbitionBox.com, said that the platform sees a growing number of people discovering credible information of companies they wish to work for including employee reviews, salary insights and interview experiences to enable them to make informed career decisions.

“This spurred us to curate and present India’s first employee choice awards. We believe that the voice of the employees is powerful, and these awards are a true reflection of the best places to work in India.”