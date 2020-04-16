AMD sets up Covid-19 high-performance computing fund

Indian auto sector: Adapting for a new post-Covid era
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
AMD, a high-performance computing and graphics technologies company, has announced a Covid-19 HPC (high-performance computing) fund to provide research institutions with computing resources to accelerate medical research on Covid-19 and other diseases.
“The fund will include an initial donation of $15 million of high-performance systems powered by AMD EPYC CPUs (central processing units) and AMD Radeon Instinct GPUs (graphics processing units) to key research institutions,” Lisa Su President and Chief Executive Officer, has said.
In a letter to its stakeholders globally, she said, research institutes can contact AMD at COVID-19HPC@amd.com to submit proposals for getting access to the ready-to-install HPC nodes. “We are working with our HPC system provider partners to provide ready-to-install HPC nodes,” she said.
The US-based firm joined the Covid-19 High Performance Computing Consortium, which comprises White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, US Department of Energy, and IBM. The consortium, she said, is aimed at bringing together public and private bodies that volunteer to provide free compute time and resources on supercomputers to help fight the global pandemic.
The AMD CEO says the firm has a ‘robust global supply chain’, helping the firm supply high-performance computing and graphics products to customers with minimal disruption.
“We are closely monitoring global events for potential impact on either our manufacturing or partner facilities and adjusting as needed,” she pointed out.
“For our medical customers, we are prioritising and expediting product shipments including AMD-embedded processors used in ventilators and respirators,” she said.
She said a vast majority of the company’s employees are working from home, following government and medical guidelines.
“We continue paying our hourly employees in full, whether or not they are able to perform their duties during this time. We are providing enhanced benefits to our employees for Covid-19-related testing and medical treatments, dependent care reimbursements and additional wellness resources,” she said.
“Besides contributing more than $1 million to charities and foundations for fighting Covid-19, we are donating an additional $1 million through a 2:1 employee gift matching for specific organisations providing Covid-19 humanitarian relief efforts,” she added.
