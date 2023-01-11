American aviation regulator, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has proposed that aircraft upgrade their altimeters to avoid interference in the C-band with the 5G network.

This proposal comes at a time when the Department of Telecommunications is also grappling with the issue of interference with Indian operators doing their 5G rollouts, essentially prohibiting operators from setting up 5G towers within 2.1 kilometres of any airport.

While the telecom industry is yet to react to FAA’s proposal officially, internal chatter suggests that telcos and their supporting association might support some form of a global push to compel aircraft to upgrade their equipment to avoid interference issues.

As the 5G network equipment and aircraft altimeters operate in the same C-band spectrum, regulators globally are worried that the rapid expansion of the 5G network, especially near airports, could create difficulties.

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) told telecom operators last year that no 5G sites in the 3,300 MHz to 3,670 MHz will be allowed within 2.1 km of the airports. While operators argued that there is no reason to worry about interference, DoT has remained steadfast in its decision.

Sources told businessline that the industry association representing telcos, the Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI), has written to the DoT, highlighting the pitfalls of the said rule. Noting that a vast number of economically vibrant regions will be unable to access the 5G network under this ruling, moreover that there is no reason to worry about interference as there is ample spectral distance between aircraft altimeters and 5G equipment. Under DoT’s ruling, many of Lutyen’s Delhi, suburban settlements in Bangalore and Hyderabad will not have a 5G network.

businessline reached out to COAI, TRAI, GSMA to comment on this matter. They did not respond at the time of filing the story.