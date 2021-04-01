Amit Chadha takes over as CEO & MD L&T Technology Services

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Amit Chadha has taken over as CEO & Managing Director of L&T Technology Services effective April 1. He was serving the company as Deputy CEO & Whole-Time Board Member.
Amit joined LTTS in 2009 and has been a core member of LTTS’ executive management team, closely involved in the company’s listing on stock exchanges in 2016. Subsequently, he progressed to assume charge as President, Sales and Business Development, where he was responsible for helping global R&D customers and Fortune 500 companies leverage LTTS’ digital engineering offerings for their strategic differentiation and product development.
“The ER&D services sector is poised to play a critical role over the next decade as confluence of engineering and technology reshapes the products and services of the near-future. Against this backdrop, the multi-vertical engineering expertise that LTTS has demonstrated makes it stand apart as a leader in pure-play ER&D services. I see it as a big responsibility to lead the pack of over 16,000 bright and committed LTTSites. I am confident that together we will make the company reach newer heights and milestones,” Chadha said.
Chadha is an electrical & electronics engineer who has done his Global Business Leadership Executive Program with Harvard Business Publishing. He has also done an Advanced Management Program in Business Leadership from INSEAD, France. He is currently based in Washington DC.
