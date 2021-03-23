Android apps crash for some users, Google working on a fix

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Some Android users have been facing issues with apps like Gmail crashing due to a system component and Google is working on a fix.
Users took to social media platform, including Twitter and Reddit on Tuesday, to report issues with their apps.
DownDetector, a service that tracks internet outage, recorded over 1,000 reports related to Gmail.
Google first acknowledged the issue at 4:30 am IST on Tuesday.
“We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. Affected users are reporting the Gmail app on Android crashes,” it had posted on the official Google Workspace status page.
It had then recommended users use the desktop Gmail Web interface instead of the Gmail Android app.
The issue is caused by a system component called Android WebView powered by Chrome that allows Android apps to display web content.
When a user reported issues with a Samsung Note 10 phone, the official Samsung US support account suggested removing the WebView update and restarting the phone to resolve the issue.
“Hi! Thanks for bringing this to our attention. Please remove the Webview Update and then restart the phone. Here are the steps: Go settings > apps > tap the three dots in the top right corner > show system apps > search for Android System WebView > select Uninstall updates,” read a tweet from the official Samsung US support account (via The Verge).
The tech giant is currently working on a fix for the issue.
“We are aware of an issue with WebView causing some apps on Android to crash for some users,” Google said in a statement as quoted by The Verge.
“We are currently working to fully validate the scope and a fix is in progress,” it said.
