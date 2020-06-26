Android auto app crosses 500 million download mark

Android Auto app, a variation of Google's Android operating system, tailored for its use in vehicle dashboards, has witnessed over 500 million on Google Play Store, 9To5Google reported.

The report further noted that the sudden spike in the number of downloads is noteworthy even though most Android devices get shipped with the app pre-installed and ready-to-be activated. It stated that users can get the Android Auto experience only with the app installed and their phones connected with compatible vehicle displays.

As per an Android Police report, the app is effective for users who want to have all controls and features with a less complex interface.

The report also adds that a leak last year highlighted the terms of Google's GMS agreement that require all phones which launch with or upgrade to Android 10 include a "headless" instance of Android Auto pre-installed.

Recently an update made the app more efficient. Now, the users can receive text messages on the car’s display. However, the app does not support voice or video calls.

In May, an update brought different themes for Maps navigation as well. According to a report in MobileSyrup, while earlier icons like ‘Settings,’ and location were filled in, but now some of them follow the style of other Material Theme apps and are wiry outlines of the previous icons.