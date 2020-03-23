Apollo Hospital Coronavirus Risk Scanner helps users self-assess risk level of contracting coronavirus

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Apollo hospitals on Saturday rolled out its Coronavirus Risk Scan, a self-assessment test to gauge the risk level of getting the coronavirus infection.
“Coronavirus Risk Scan by Apollo is designed to decrease the paranoia by generating a risk score based on your current symptoms. This will clear your doubts on whether you have or are likely to contract the novel,” Apollo hospitals tweeted.
The risk-assessment test is an AI designed module based on advice from the World Health Organization and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare India.
“Hi! Our coronavirus disease self-assessment scan has been developed on the basis of guidelines from the WHO and MHFW, Government of India. This interaction should not be taken as expert medical advice,” the message reads as one opens the online tool.
The Coronavirus Risk Scan is made up of eight questions ranging from age, gender, symptoms exhibited including sneezing sore throat and dry cough, current body temperature, travel history, past illness and conditions such as diabetes, lung diseases, kidney diseases and high blood pressure to the progression of symptoms exhibited if any.
The test then provides insights by risk scoring the answers to these questions. Users can get to know the chances of having contracted COVID-19 from low, high to medium. It also suggested the actions required to be taken in case of a high or medium score. Users can assess whether or not would they require to visit a physician or get tested. It also provides basic preventive measures and tips including frequent sanitization and social distancing at the end of the test.
Apollo’s risk scanner is not the only tech solution that helps users asses themselves and decides if they need testing. Apple on Saturday updated it voice assistant Siri for Apple users in the US. Siri will provide a step by step guide to users who ask questions that are different variations of “Siri, do I have the coronavirus?” The solution is also based on advice and guidelines by WHO. If a person shows severe symptoms, they will be prompted by Siri to call 911.
Over 3,00,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the globe according to media reports.
