Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emojis

Not a zero-sum game
Raising the retirement age will help us benefit from the experience and wisdom of seniors, especially since ...
Apple and Google are rolling out dozens of new emojis that include cute critters, of course, but also expand the number of images of human diversity.
Apple Inc is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji that allow people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all. There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid.
Then there’s the sloth, the flamingo, the skunk, the orangutan, as well as a new yawning emoji.
Google, meanwhile, will offer 71 versions of couples with different skin tones once the additions are completed. Google is also adding an emoji for the Diya lamp so that Diwali can be celebrated alongside Christmas and Thanksgiving.
New emojis routinely pop up every year. Earlier this year the Unicode Consortium approved 71 new variations of emoji for couples of color. Apple and Google unveiled their designs to coincide with World Emoji Day .
Anyone can propose an emoji. But for it to make it to phones and computers, it has to be approved by Unicode.
The non-profit group, mostly made up of people from large tech companies like Apple, Google and Facebook, translates emoji into one standard, so that a person in France, for example, can send an emoji or a text message to a person in the US and it will look the same, no matter what brand of phone or operating system they use.
It’s this group that ultimately weighs in on whether we get a sad pile of poop to complement the smiling one, or whether sliced bagel deserves an emoji alongside bread and croissant.
Apple’s new emojis will be available in a few months with a free software update for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. Google said its emojis will be released with Android Q later this year.
Raising the retirement age will help us benefit from the experience and wisdom of seniors, especially since ...
The directional thought to bring up the causative demographic patterns from 2020-2040 and why life expectancy ...
The next generation of HR managers may have their work cut out as India’s demographic profile changes
On the occasion of World Skills Day, July 15, HBR Ascend released a survey on the skills expectations of the ...
The fund is eligible for tax deduction up to ₹1.50 lakh under Section 80C
The fund has clocked a CAGR of 17 per cent over the last decade
I have been reading BusinessLine for the last nine years and liked various articles published in the Monday ...
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Equitas Holdings at current levels. The stock had jumped ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...