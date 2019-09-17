Apple is coming to India in a big way: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said all electronics companies are bullish on the Indian market and iPhone maker Apple is coming here with big business plans.

Prasad said that during his regime, handset factories in India has increased from 2 to 268, including component makers.

“All are gung-ho about India. Even Apple is going to come to India in a big way. Samsung has come. My focus area now is strategic electronics, defence electronics and medical electronics. I would urge leading lights of the industry that this is a promising area of growth,” Prasad said while speaking at an AIMA event.

The government on Monday exhorted Apple to expand manufacturing base in India and use the country as an export hub, as it promised to line up fresh incentives and sops to galvanise electronics as well as the phone industry in the coming 2-3 months.

The minister urged the industry leaders to engage in the medical electronics business.