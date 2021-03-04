Apple lets users transfer their iCloud Photos collection to Google Photos with new service

Apple has launched a service that lets users transfer a copy of their iCloud Photos collection to Google Photos.

As reported by MacRumors, Apple has also added a support document for the service. As per the document, users can request to transfer a copy of their photos and videos stored within iCloud Photos with their Apple ID to another service.

This service is initially available to customers in Australia, Canada, the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States for transfers to Google Photos, Apple said.

“Transferring photos and videos from iCloud Photos doesn’t remove or alter the content you store with Apple, but sends a copy of your content to the other service,” as per the support document.

How does it work

Users can request Apple to transfer the photos and videos in iCloud Photos by signing in with their Apple ID at privacy.apple.com. From there, they need to select ‘Transfer a copy of your data and follow the prompts as required.

They’ll be asked to sign in to their Google account to start the transfer.

Apple will take anywhere between three and seven days to complete the request.

“We use this time to verify that the request was made by you, and to make the transfer,” it said.

“Some data and formats available in iCloud Photos—such as Smart Albums, Live Photos, or some RAW files—may not be available when you transfer your content to another service,” it said.

Users must make sure that they are using iCloud Photos to store photos and videos with Apple before mankind the transfer. They must also ensure that their Apple ID uses two-factor authentication. They need to have a Google account with enough storage to complete the transfer.

“If you add more photos or videos to iCloud Photos before your data transfer starts, you’ll need additional space in your Google account to complete it. If your Google account runs out of space during the transfer, not all of your items will be transferred,” reads the document.

“If you add, update, or delete content after the transfer starts, or if your images and videos are still uploading, these changes or additions might not be included in the transfer,” it added.

Users will receive email notification of their transfer request and another one when the transfer is complete.