Apple lets users transfer their iCloud Photos collection to Google Photos with new service

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Apple has launched a service that lets users transfer a copy of their iCloud Photos collection to Google Photos.
As reported by MacRumors, Apple has also added a support document for the service. As per the document, users can request to transfer a copy of their photos and videos stored within iCloud Photos with their Apple ID to another service.
This service is initially available to customers in Australia, Canada, the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States for transfers to Google Photos, Apple said.
“Transferring photos and videos from iCloud Photos doesn’t remove or alter the content you store with Apple, but sends a copy of your content to the other service,” as per the support document.
Users can request Apple to transfer the photos and videos in iCloud Photos by signing in with their Apple ID at privacy.apple.com. From there, they need to select ‘Transfer a copy of your data and follow the prompts as required.
They’ll be asked to sign in to their Google account to start the transfer.
Apple will take anywhere between three and seven days to complete the request.
“We use this time to verify that the request was made by you, and to make the transfer,” it said.
“Some data and formats available in iCloud Photos—such as Smart Albums, Live Photos, or some RAW files—may not be available when you transfer your content to another service,” it said.
Users must make sure that they are using iCloud Photos to store photos and videos with Apple before mankind the transfer. They must also ensure that their Apple ID uses two-factor authentication. They need to have a Google account with enough storage to complete the transfer.
“If you add more photos or videos to iCloud Photos before your data transfer starts, you’ll need additional space in your Google account to complete it. If your Google account runs out of space during the transfer, not all of your items will be transferred,” reads the document.
“If you add, update, or delete content after the transfer starts, or if your images and videos are still uploading, these changes or additions might not be included in the transfer,” it added.
Users will receive email notification of their transfer request and another one when the transfer is complete.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...