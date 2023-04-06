The Apple Store online has launched support for SMEs in India with a dedicated business contact centre team to advise and support purchases of Apple hardware, software, and services.

“Our team can also advise on Apps to help you choose from the 235,000 apps for people at work. Apple products are designed with powerful technology that brings out the best in everyone. Discover apps for daily tasks, better customer experiences, and efficient operations that help your business grow,” said a note from Apple.

SMEs can now also access all the benefits of shopping at Apple Store Online. This includes custom building Macs, free engraving on iPads, AirPods, AirTags, or Apple Pencil, instant cashback on selected products with HDFC Bank credit cards, no cost EMI available for three and six months for most leading banks, and AppleCare+ for ongoing support direct from Apple.