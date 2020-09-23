Apple Store Online goes live in India: Here’s all you need to know

Apple’s first online store in India went live today.

The Apple Store Online is the tech giant’s first online store in India. Apple, announcing the launch last week, had said that the online store will offer “Apple’s full range of products and support directly to customers across the country for the first time”.

The online store which went live today further details various offers from Apple exclusively on the online store, including student discounts, trade-ins, customisations and shopping assistance.

Apple users purchasing certain products from the store can get a one-on-one session with an Apple Specialist who’ll help customers with everything from “basics to top tips on a choice of topics”. Customers can get guidance in English and Hindi.

Customers purchasing a Mac from the store can also customise their devices from more memory, to additional storage and an extra-powerful graphics card.

The payment methods that the company is offering on its store include credit and debit cards, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, Net banking and credit card on delivery.

The company also has special pricing for students. With student discounts, users can save up to ₹23,990 on a new Mac and up to ₹7,445 on a new iPad, it said.

Apple is also offering a trade-in where users can exchange any eligible smartphone for credit towards a new iPhone. Apart from older iPhones, select Samsung Galaxy and OnePlus devices are also eligible for trade-ins. The full list of devices with trade-in values can be viewed on the store. The value of the exchange will be based on the condition of the phone, year and configuration of the device that customers trade-in.

Apple is also offering its warranty program for devices, AppleCare+ as well as Apple Support through the store. Students can avail discounts on Apple Care+.

The company will also be providing free ‘Today at Apple’ sessions focused on photography and music.

In the run-up to the festival season, it is offering signature gift wrap and personalised engraving for select products. Engraving of emoji or text can be done in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu and will be available for AirPods. English engraving will be available for iPads and Apple Pencils.

Given the current situation, Apple will deliver the products ordered through its store via a no-contact delivery process. All orders will ship within 24 to 72 hours, Apple said.