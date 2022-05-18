Apple will let services auto-renew subscription with price increase under specific conditions

Apple has updated its App Store rules to let developers offer auto-renewable subscription price increase without the user having to take any action.

Currently, when there is a price increase for an auto-renewable subscription, subscribers are required to opt in before the price increase is applied.

The subscription will not renew at the next billing period for subscribers who didn’t opt in to the new price.

“This has led to some services being unintentionally interrupted for users and they must take steps to resubscribe within the app, from Settings on iPhone and iPad, or in the App Store on Mac,” Apple said in a post.

No interruption

“With this update, under certain specific conditions and with advance user notice, developers may also offer an auto-renewable subscription price increase, without the user needing to take action and without interrupting the service,” it said.

The specific conditions that are to be met for this feature are that the price increase doesn’t occur more than once per year, its doesn’t exceed $5 and 50 per cent of the subscription price, or $50 and 50 per cent for an annual subscription price. Further, it should be permissible by local law.

“In these situations, Apple always notifies users of an increase in advance, including via email, push notification, and a message within the app. Apple will also notify users of how to view, manage, and cancel subscriptions if preferred,” it said.

For other price increases in subscription above the thresholds, exceed the annual limit, or occur within territories where the law requires it, subscribers will be required to opt in before the price increase is applied.

The subscription will not renew at the next billing period for subscribers who did not opt in to the new price.