Apple will require developers to submit privacy info for app “nutrition” label starting Dec 8

Apple will require developers to provide detailed information for its privacy features to display a privacy “nutrition” label for apps.

“Later this year, the App Store will help users understand an app’s privacy practices before they download the app on any Apple platform,” Apple wrote on its Developer Site.

“On each app’s product page, users can learn about some of the data types the app may collect, and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them,” it said.

Apple had announced a range of new privacy features with the iOS 14 at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 event earlier this year.

However, the feature had not been launched with iOS 14 which was launched in September.

Apple had said that it will mandate app developers to display a label detailing the data collected from users and how it is used. Just like a nutrition label displays what’s inside packed groceries, the label will help users understand the types of information that is being collected from them within the app along with where and how it is being used by third-parties at a glance.

App developers will need to identify all of the data that they and their third-party partners collect. All information within the app label is self-reported.

Developers can now enter their app’s privacy information on Apple’s App Store Connect website.

Developers will be required to submit this information in order to submit new apps and app updates to the App Store starting December 8.

“You’re responsible for keeping your responses accurate and up to date. If your practices change, update your responses in App Store Connect. You may update your answers at any time, and you do not need to submit an app update in order to change your answers,” Apple told developers.