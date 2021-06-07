Apple WWDC 2021 to begin today: How to watch and what to expect

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Apple is set to kick off its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC2021) event later today in a virtual format owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The tech giant last year moved the event which was scheduled to be held in California in June 2020 to “on an entirely new online format” amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year as well, the event, free for all developers, will be hosted in an online format.
Apple leverages its WWDC event for software related news and announcements. Users and developers can expect announcements related to updates on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.
The WWDC 2021 keynote is slated to begin at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) today, June 7. The event will be livestreamed from Apple's campus in California. It will be available to watch through Apple's YouTube channel. It will also be streamed through the Apple.com website, Apple TV app, and the Apple Developer app.
The five-day event will include “announcements from the keynote and State of the Union stages, online sessions, 1:1 labs offering technical guidance, and new ways for developers to interact with Apple engineers and designers to learn about the latest frameworks and technologies,” Apple had said.
It will include 200 in-depth sessions for the developers to learn new things.
Apple is expected to make a range of announcements, including the launch of its latest OS dubbed iOS 15. It is also expected to share other updates, including iPadOS 15, macOS 12 and watchOS 8.
It is expected to unveil iOS 15 with improvements including improved messaging functionality and enhanced UI tweaks. It is also expected to include new privacy features with the update.
Apple is also rumoured to be working on revamped home screen design for iPad users. iPadOS 15 is expected to introduce support for the placement of widgets. The tech giant is also likely to introduce an improved multi-tasking system for the device, as per reports.
It is also speculated that Apple may introduce its next-generation MacBook Pro models.
Apple’s WWDC event generally isn’t known for major announcements on the hardware front. However, one of the significant announcements at its WWDC20 event last year was that it will no longer be using Intel’s processors for future Macs but will make its own silicone.
