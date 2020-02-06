Apple’s CarKey will allow users to unlock cars through iPhone and Apple Watch

Apple’s upcoming iOS version 13.4 will allow users to unlock their cars either through their iPhones or through their Apple Watches.

The feature was first spotted by 9to5Mac. Apple on Wednesday released the first beta version of iOS 13.4 for Apple developers. 9to5Mac spotted the ‘CarKey’ feature in the new OS.

The feature, which works through API, will enable Apple users to unlock, lock and start their cars with their phones or their smart watches. The feature works with the Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, and will work only with NFC-compatible cars.

Users simply need to hold the device near the vehicle for it to function as a key.

No facial recognition

The feature will not require facial recognition, the report said. As it is NFC enabled, the users will simply need to hold the device near the vehicle. It will work with iPhones and Apple Watches even out of battery, it added.

The CarKey will be paired with an NFC-enabled vehicle through a third-party ‘Wallet’ app, according to the report. The car manufacturer’s app is a prerequisite for setting up the feature. Users need to place their iPhone on top of the car’s NFC reader for pairing up the phone. Once it is set, the key can be accessed through the Wallet app on the phone as well as the watch.

Users can also share the key with other Apple users.

Auto manufacturers such as Hyundai and Volvo already have car apps that allow users to access their cars with the phone. Apple’s CarKey, however, might have fewer limitations compared to apps like Volvo’s on Call App, which requires a Volvo on Call Telematics unit to function, the Verge reported.

Other features of iOS 13.4

The beta version of the iOS 13.4 has a lot of features that the company had demoed at its Worldwide Developers Conference in 2019. Users will finally be able to share iCloud folders with other Apple users in the upcoming version of the iOS, MacWorld had reported.

Apple will also allow developers to build and sell bundled apps for iPad and iPhone in a ‘universal purchase’ system enabled by XCode 11.4 by unifying Mac and iOS App Stores, Engadget reported. The universal app bundles will most likely be available after Apple releases the iOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4 and macOS Catalina 10.15.4 to the public, the report said.

According to an official statement, Apple is planning to allow developers to start selling universal purchases by March. The company hasn’t announced the official date for rolling out iOS 13.4 to other users.