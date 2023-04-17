Apple on Monday revealed the first glimpse of its first Indian retail store in Mumbai, which will open in Jio’s World Drive Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex on April 18. Apple is set to open its second store in Delhi on April 20.

The Apple BKC store is sprawled over 20,806 sq ft and will serve as a space where customers come together and explore Apple products and services.

“At Apple, our customers are at the centre of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice-president of Retail. “Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community.”

‘Mumbai Rising’

Apple BKC will offer a special Today at Apple series, ‘Mumbai Rising,’ running from Tuesday, April 18 — the opening day — through the summer. Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these free sessions featuring Apple products and services will offer hands-on activities that celebrate the local community and culture.

Apple said Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 per cent renewable energy.

Unique design

Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.

The iconic Apple logo at the entrance of the brand’s first store at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. The store is located at the upmarket Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) The store is spread over 20,806 sq feet. The store features an array of the latest apple products, accessories and interactive arcade corners. The store’s interior, mimics Apple’s minimalistic design philosophy, with a modern flourish. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy. Previous Next

Visitors are invited to explore the surrounding display tables and avenues featuring the latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag. Apple BKC also offers Apple Pickup, which makes it even easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it’s most convenient for them.

Apple BKC features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.

Apple has operated in India for more than 25 years, and as part of its deep commitment to the community, Apple continues its long-term support for the Akanksha Foundation, Barefoot College International, Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF), and others.

Apple BKC opens Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. IST in Mumbai. Customers are invited to download interactive custom wallpapers, listen to a curated Apple Music BKC Playlist, and sign up for the upcoming Today at Apple sessions.

