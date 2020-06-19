Apple's WWDC: What's likely to be unveiled on the software front?

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro turns tablet into notebook
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Apple's WWDC event is a highly anticipated event among developers and app builders, who get a glimpse of the upcoming operating systems on iPhones and Mac devices. The event includes developer previews and offers developers Software Development Kits (SDK) to code and develop apps and programs for Apple products.
With just a few days to go for the event, here is a glimpse of what Apple might preview on the software front.
iOS 14 is the next anticipated version of Apple's mobile phone OS, and is likely to ship out with the iPhone 12. While not much is known about its features, the first developer beta of the iOS 14 is likely to be launched at this virtual event, followed by a public beta in the coming weeks and the final release around the time of Apple's fall event.
The iOS13, while retaining the core of iOS 13 across all devices, created a niche for its iPads with the iPad OS, a specialised fork of the iOS 13, bringing in Trackpad, multi-touch, split screen support and Apple pencil support across most iPads.
Read more: iPadOS may bridge the tablet-laptop gulf [https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/mobiles-tablets/ipados-apple-gives-the-ipad-laptop-like-features/article27470651.ece]
The iOS 13.5.1 brought in the exposure notification API to support Covid-19 contact tracing apps, and simplified the unlock process for devices with Face ID, while using masks. There is talk that just like iOS for tablets has been named iPadOS, iOs for iPhones could be named iPhone OS.
The next version of MacOS(10.16) is also likely to be unveiled at this event. While the MacOS Catalina (macOS 10.15) received a lukewarm response, with some users finding the transition to 64-bit versions of many apps a stumbling block, app and program developers soon caught on to make most programs compatible with Catalina.
While Apple usually doesn't launch hardware products during WWDC and normally keeps product launches and OS public launches for later in the year, many tech websites are of the opinion that a 23inch iMac is likely to be launched during or after WWDC.
Last year’s WWDC saw the unveiling of the Apple Mac PRO and Pro-Display XDR, which were made available towards the end of 2019.
Read more- Apple WWDC on June 22: What is likely to make headlines in 2020? [https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/apple-wwdc-on-june-22-what-is-likely-to-make-headlines-in-2020/article31810881.ece]
If rumoirs are to be believed, then Apple may be moving away from Intel-based processors towards ARM processors for its MacOS-based devices, namely, the Macbook pro, Mac Mini, iMac, and iMac PRO Mac PRO by 2021.
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic cancelling/ halting tech launch events globally and forcing companies to go ahead with virtual launches, besides disruptions in the distribution and supply chain, Apple was able to push through the 2020 refresh of MacBook with the MacBook Air 2020 in March and the Macbook pro 13 in May 2020, both with magic 'scissor-style' keys joining the MacBook pro 16 launched in November 2019 with the new improved keyboard and specs.
