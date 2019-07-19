AP’s nod to UNESCO MGIEP’s Global Intelligent Hub for Digital Pedagogies

For VW and Ford, the challenge is to keep the partnership going strong
Bheemli, the scenically beautiful beach location on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh will house a unique Global Intelligent Hub for Digital Pedagogies (IGHD).
The AP Government has allocated ₹66 crore for the facility, which will strive to promote the science of learning.
The facilities that will be housed at the IGHD will be a 4D school for difference learning by addressing dyslexia, dyspraxia, dysgraphia and dyscalculia, the four types of learning differences.
A design university for digital product design, Incubator for gaming, research centre on the science of learning with global certification bureau for digital pedagogies.
The IGHD is a collaborative venture between the State government and UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peaceful and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) as a knowledge partner.
The idea to set this up was seeded during the UNESCO MGIEP’s inaugural TECH (Transforming Education for Humanity Conference) conference held in Visakhapatnam in 2017.
The State government had allocated 50 acres of land in 2018. It was also expected to bring in investment worth $700 million. Commenting on the hub, Anantha Duraiappah, Director of the Unesco-Mgiep said, “The vision of the hub stemmed from implementing transformative pedagogies for building 21st century skills through education. This initial allocation of funds sets us on course to deliver a first one it's kind world-class EdTech ecosystem”.
The IGHD programme aims to achieve 50,000 skilled future-ready workers, nurturing global research, industries and investment in the region. It will also create a line of ed-tech entrepreneurs and in turn, spur job creation, the Unesco-Mgiep, based in Delhi said in a statement.
The global education market is valued at $5trillion, yet only 2 percent is digitised. Global gaming industry is $138 billion and India’s gaming market is poised to reach $1.1billion by 2021. The Unesco-Mgiep, is a category-1 research institute of UNESCO with focus on sustainable development goals in education.
