Aptos India to focus on lateral hiring for Bengaluru office

Aptos, a retail technology solutions company, plans to focus on lateral hiring in India for its latest innovation centre in Bengaluru. The company which opened its first office in India has already recruited 160 employees and aims to add more this year.

“A large part of this year’s hiring is lateral one, however, for the next year, we look forward to hiring freshers too for the position like junior engineers, etc,” said Prashant Kamat, vice president and managing director, Aptos India to BusinessLine. The goal is to create teams that leverage deep retail domain expertise and advanced technical skills to develop modern, cloud-native unified commerce solutions, he added.

At present, Aptos is hiring people with experience. As far as recruiting freshers is concerned, the company would opt for campus hiring in the FY23.

In India, Aptos is focused on providing its customers with next-generation technology unified commerce solutions and believes that Bengaluru is the best place for developing the required solutions. “Our presence here will help us to become one of the leading global providers of unified commerce solutions and services for enterprise retailers,” said Pete Sinisgalli, CEO, Aptos.

‘Inventory is a challenge’

One constant challenge in the retail industry has been the high level of inventory stocks. “Over the last years, with the shift from in-store to online and now back to a combination of in-store and online, retailers are tied up with an imbalanced stock of inventory,” said Sinisgalli. As far as entering the Indian market when layoffs are high, is concerned, the company believes that the time is right, as they value job stability and offer the same to its employees.

Aptos generated a turnover of $ 300 million in FY21 and has a global presence with more than 1,000 clients spread across the globe. In 2020, Aptos was acquired by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, a subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group.