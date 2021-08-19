Aquaconnect selected for fifth class of Google for Startups Accelerator for India

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Aquaculture technology platform Aquaconnect, has been selected for the fifth class of Google for Startups Accelerator (GFS)-India. The Google for Startups Accelerator-India is focused on supporting great start-ups that are solving societal and economic challenges specific to the country, using advanced technology.
As many as 700 start-ups were screened for the programme, of which Aquaconnect, along with 15 other start-ups, have been selected to be part of the GFSA-India programme, said a press statement issued by the company.
Founded in 2017, Aquaconnect is a full-stack aquaculture technology venture that pioneers in the development of machine learning and satellite remote sensing technologies. The company works with over 35,000 fish and shrimp farmers using AI predictive tools for better farm productivity and connects them with formal finance, insurers, and processors to improve Indian aquaculture value chain efficiency.
Under the GFSA-India programme, Aquaconnect will have an opportunity to work with Google mentors and industry experts on tech guidance, machine learning, product strategy, UX and design, leadership workshops and networking opportunities among others.
“We are excited to be part of the Google start-up accelerator. We believe that this is a great validation for our technology-enabled impact work with shrimp and fish farmers. We are looking forward to receiving mentorship and support from the network of Google and industry mentors for more inclusive solutions to navigate the challenges in the aquaculture value chain,” Rajamanohar Somasundaram, Founder & CEO of Aquaconnect, said in the statement.
The company raised $4 million in July in pre-Series A round led by Rebright Partners and Flourish Ventures. AgFunder and 6G Capital also participated in this round, along with existing investors Omnivore and HATCH-Norway.
