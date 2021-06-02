Info-tech

Aussie Tech pledges $4 lakh for Covid relief to India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 02, 2021

The first batch of oxygen concentrators had reached here in May, while the second with 290 units are in transit.

Australia-based graphic designing platform Canva along with SafetyCulture, Airtasker, Airtree Ventures and Blackbird Ventures, has launched Aussie Tech for India – a joint philanthropic program to provide financial and logistical support for purchasing oxygen and other medical supplies in India.

In less than 24 hours of launch, the initiative pledged $400,000 for the crisis relief for Indian districts in dire need of oxygen support. The first batch consisting of 372 oxygen concentrators and BiPaPs reached India in the first week of May. While the second batch with 290 units is in transit.

Cliff Obrecht, co-founder and COO, Canva said the evolving Covid challenges in India are not about a global shortage of oxygen but economical. He said, tThe medical supplies are out there – immediate and decisive action is required to save lives.

To raise awareness across the global community of users, the company has also launched a range of new-India-specific templates with information sourced from the local government and the World Health Organisation to help people share accurate and timely information.

Param Singh, Founder, MoooFarm said Cliff live by the giving philosophy, and it is not the first time they have extended the helping hand for communities in need.

