Automation Anywhere announces acqui-hire of Cathyos Labs

The SoftBank-backed robotic process automation (RPA) player, Automation Anywhere, on Tuesday announced the acqui-hire of product engineering start-up Cathyos Labs to support the company’s expansion and product innovation.

Cathyos Labs specialises in product development, automation, RPA and predictive analytics, Automation Anywhere said in a statement.

Through the acqui-hire, Automation Anywhere will strengthen its engineering team to increase product development, support and delivery for customers in India and across the region, it said.

Cathyos Labs is the first talent led acquisition by Automation Anywhere.

Cathyos Labs engineers, including the co-founders, will join Automation Anywhere’s product engineering team to provide development support for the web-based RPA platform, Enterprise A2019, it was stated.

“There is growing customer demand for intelligent automation technology in India and across the broader region as organisations seek to improve productivity and lower operating costs,” said Chief Technology Officer, Automation Anywhere, Prince Kohli.

Co-founder of Cathyos Labs, Kumar Saurabh Johny said, “Our expertise in RPA and cloud infrastructure scaling will be a valuable addition to the product development team at Automation Anywhere.”