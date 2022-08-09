Autonomy Network, T-Hub to build Web3 community in Hyderabad

Autonomy Network, which built ‘no-code’ infrastructure, that makes it easy for anyone to create NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) without doing any coding, has entered into an agreement with T-Hub to build a Web3 community in Telangana.

Autonomy Network, which is based out of Hyderabad and the US, will use its no-code infrastructure to run various community-owned initiatives for Blockchain, Web3, and Metaverse innovators as the community grows.

“We believe that in the next few years, we will see the emergence of top projects, talent, and a vibrant ecosystem around web3 in Hyderabad. We are proud to have chosen Hyderabad as our HQ and to be an early mover,” Santosh Yellajosula and Agnes Budzyn, Co-Founders of Autonomy Network said.

Web3 is a new concept that promises to revamp the world wide web by giving more power to users by factoring in decentralisation and blockchain technology.

“We want to take the lead on this Web3 opportunity at the State level. We are going to announce a regulatory sandbox for Web3 soon,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal IT Secretary of Telangana said.

“We intend to establish Hyderabad, Telangana, and T-Hub as the go-to locations for developing Web3 communities. We also want to figure out how to get some use cases into the government,” Srinivas Rao Mahankali, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub said in a statement on Tuesday.