Amazon Web Services (AWS) has introduced dedicated local zones, a type of infrastructure that is fully managed by AWS, built for exclusive use by a customer or community, and placed in a customer-specified location or data centre to help comply with regulatory requirements.

Dedicated local zones can be operated by local AWS personnel and offer the same benefits as local zones, such as elasticity, scalability and pay-as-you-go pricing, with added security and governance features.

Features

Thefeatures include data access monitoring and audit programs, controls to limit infrastructure access to customer-selected AWS accounts, and options to enforce security clearance or other criteria on local AWS operating personnel.

“Our public sector and regulated industry customers have told us they want dedicated infrastructure for their most critical workloads to help meet regulatory or other compliance requirements. Many of these customers manage their own infrastructure on-premises for workloads that require isolation. This forgoes the performance, innovation, elasticity, scalability, and resiliency benefits of the cloud,” said Matt Garman, Senior Vice-President of AWS Sales and Marketing.

With dedicated local zones, customers can use the multitenancy features of the cloud to efficiently enable adoption across multiple AWS accounts created by a customer’s community of agencies and business units, and reduce the operational overhead of managing on-premises infrastructure.

Customers can deploy multiple dedicated local zones for resiliency and simplify their applications’ architecture by using t AWS infrastructure, APIs, and tools across different classifications of applications running in AWS regions and dedicated local zones.