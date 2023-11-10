Global giant Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to expand its generative AI course portfolio and continue to invest in training programs aligned with the release of new services to benefit business and technical teams, according to Maureen Lonergan, Vice-President, AWS training and certification.

AWS has recently launched seven new courses, covering topics such as generative AI foundations, large language models, and an executive-level course. The courses are offered for free, reflecting its commitment to accessibility. “

“We believe generative AI Is going to be transformative in the industry, hence we will be focusing on making sure that we deliver programs in this market. We are continuing to invest more, and there will be a lot more coming out from us in the next couple of months,” Lonergan told businessline.

Training progammes

With this, the company also plans to leverage various routes to market, including partnerships, re/Start programs, and engagement with AWS Academy. Lonergan notes that the organisation has traditionally included AI and ML learning paths in its curriculum. With the emergence of new generative AI technologies, they are enhancing their training offerings with specialised programs.

The impact extends to role-based training, where AWS plans to integrate CodeWhisperer training into developer and DevOps classes, aiming to incorporate productivity gains into various roles. The ongoing effort involves updating all courses to reflect the advancements.

AWS has training programs and skilling initiatives for learners – from school to the workforce – Since 2017, AWS has trained more than 4 million people in India with cloud skills. The company collaborates with employers in India to train their employees through programs such as AWS Skill Builder, AWS Skills Guild, and Instructor-Led Training. It also offers programs such as AWS re/Start and Aspire For Her to assist individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Amit Mehta, Head of Business Development for Education & Training, AWS India, said in India the company has partnerships with various companies. HCL Technologies is leveraging an AI offering, CodeWhisperer, to enhance developer productivity. Capgemini collaborates on a re/start program, recruiting participants and deploying various use cases. Wipro is engaged in upskilling its workforce through the Skills Guild program. TCS uses the AWS Academy curriculum to accelerate the readiness of new hires.

“In India, the focus on democratised cloud learning aims to target a broad learner base, including 4.7 million ITBPO learners and 2 million students. AWS aims to bridge the gap between the predicted -by Nasscom- 2.2 million cloud engineers needed by 2021 and the current 1.4 million supply in India, necessitating a 35 per cent increase in trained individuals,”Mehta said.