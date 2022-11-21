B2B procurement marketplace ProcMart has raised $10 million in series A funding round led by Sixth Sense Ventures.

The latest round of funding will be deployed towards international expansion, strengthening vendor partnerships, and upgrading technology and warehousing capabilities.

ProcMart is an enterprise-focused MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) aggregator with a tech-enabled digital platform. It provides supply chain solutions to businesses. The company’s mission is to provide an ecosystem that connects a variety of stakeholders through an easy-to-use interface, to meet demands across various levels of the supply chain.

Anish Popli, Founder & CEO of, ProcMart said, “This financing will be crucial to increasing our geographic reach, forming effective vendor alliances, and improving our technological and warehousing capabilities. Sixth Sense has a strong track record of partnering with B2B enablers and helping them scale by leveraging their ecosystem connect. We are excited to have them, partner, with us as we embark upon the next leg of growth.”

The startup said it has been able to onboard, retain and deepen business with tier-1 global MNCs and domestic enterprises such as Colgate, Mondelez, Harman, Dana, and Vedanta while expanding, across industry verticals, and product categories.

The company currently has 13 offices in India and one overseas in Malaysia, all of which are supported by its own cloud platform. By the end of 2022, the company plans to launch white-label items under the label in the PPE categories. Currently, it has forayed into packaging and is looking to expand its offerings to include construction equipment as well.

Purchase Order Management, Contract Administration, Master Data Management, e-Catalog Management, Compliance Tracking, Sourcing Support, Market Intelligence, Contracting, Tail Spend Management, KPI, and Category Management are among the key services offered by ProcMart.

