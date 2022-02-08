Bahubali makers set up Media-Tech Accelerator at IIIT-H

Arka Media Works, the makers of the movie Bahubali, has tied up with the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at IIIT Hyderabad to set up Media-Tech Accelerator to promote startups working in media technologies.

“Movie production in the country now leverages many of the latest technologies available globally,” Shobu Yarlagadda, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of of Arka Media Works, has said.

“This accelerator will support Indian innovators and start-ups in creating new technology driven solutions for the media and entertainment sector. The possibilities are immense,” he said.

The accelerator will help the shortlisted start-ups to benefit from cutting-edge research work being done at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad).

Ramesh Loganathan, Head of CIE at IIIT Hyderabad, and Shobu Yarlagadda would act as Chief Mentors for the Media Tech accelerator.

The accelerator is being supported by the Department of Science and Technology of the Union Government.

“Research in AI and other emerging technologies have made great strides making many challenging MediaTech solutions possible,” Ramesh Loganathan, Professor, Head of CIE at IIIT Hyderabad, said in a statement.

“Using computer vision AI for editing, using language technologies for evaluating scripts and using speech technologies for realistic dubbing are some of the new technologies that can change the way content is created,” he said.