Battlegrounds Mobile India official version launched in India

Battlegrounds Mobile India official version is now available for download on the Google Play Store, South Korean game developer Krafton has announced.

The game developed by the developer behind PUBG was made available for early access in May this year. It has now been made available for Android smartphone users on the Google Play Store.

Users who have already downloaded the early access version can update the app to get the official version.

Currently, the game is only available on Android.

Android users with early access version can visit the app’s Play Store listing and update the app to get the official version. Once they download it, they can collect the Constable Set (permanent), a reward for 10 million downloads from the in-game events section.

The makers have also extended the duration to collect the ‘India ka Battlegrounds’ gift reward, till August 19. These are one million and five million downloads reward.

The new battle royale game will offer a “AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile,” the company had said in an official release.

The game relatively similar to PUBG Mobile with a few changes including certain cosmetic changes.

There is a new “Gameplay Management System” in the game that reminds players to maintain their health and provides tips.

“Set in a virtual world, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a new battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing on the battlegrounds. A free to play, multiplayer experience, in BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad based or solo,” reads the description of the game on the Google Play Store.

The recommended system requirements for users include Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.

Users will also be able to transfer their data from PUBG Mobile over the game, Krafton has announced. The data will be stored on Krafton’s servers in Singapore.

Amid reports that BGMI had been sending data to Tencent servers in China, Krafton had recently responded by releasing a small update to fix the issue of sending and receiving data from China.